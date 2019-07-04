2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova comes back to win
WIMBLEDON, England —Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame a shaky start to come back and defeat Kristina Mladenovic, 7-5, 6-2, and reach the third round on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
The No. 7-seeded Kvitova was broken in the opening game and trailed 5-3 in the first set.
Mladenovic served for that set at 5-4 and held three set points but failed to convert, double-faulting away her initial chance to close it out.
Mladenovic later double-faulted twice more to get broken and make it 5-all.
Kvitova, who won titles at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, wasn’t even sure she could compete at the tournament this year until right before it began.
The left-hander missed the French Open because of an injury to that forearm.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.