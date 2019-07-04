2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova comes back to win

WIMBLEDON, England —Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame a shaky start to come back and defeat Kristina Mladenovic, 7-5, 6-2, and reach the third round on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

The No. 7-seeded Kvitova was broken in the opening game and trailed 5-3 in the first set.

Mladenovic served for that set at 5-4 and held three set points but failed to convert, double-faulting away her initial chance to close it out.

Mladenovic later double-faulted twice more to get broken and make it 5-all.

Kvitova, who won titles at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, wasn’t even sure she could compete at the tournament this year until right before it began.

The left-hander missed the French Open because of an injury to that forearm.