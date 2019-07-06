Creepy video of patient hearing crying woman inside hospital room goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A creepy video has been circulating online where a netizen shared this not-so-normal hospital experience in one of the hospitals here in Cebu.

Michael Deen Cano-Lugo, 32, shared the video he recorded of himself inside his hospital room where he heard a woman crying.

“I was admitted on the dawn of June 30. It happened the very first morning, my S.O. (significant other) and I were awoken by a woman crying. It didn’t seem like the sound came from somewhere distant so my partner I figured something terrible might have happened to the patient next to our room, hence the crying,” Lugo told CDN Digital.

“So we just didn’t mind at first .. but on the second time, we heard it the next day, on the same time of day which was morning at around 6 a.m. My partner and I were awoken by the same bone-chilling cry which sounded like it came from the same person,” he said.

According to Lugo that they asked the nurses about it, and the nurses told them that they too had heard that crying woman, but this was the first time that someone had recorded it.

In that July 2 post of Lugo, many netizens were also “creeped out” and shared their thoughts about this so-called “paranormal activity.”

One Jan Jan L. Quiachon commented by saying. “How many days na nimo naobserve sir? It seems like naa lang sa imo room man … kay if naa sa gawas na or other room, dapat dili siguro ana ka kusog oi.. have you tried looking at the window basin naay tapad na window from other hospital building… Klaro bitaw kaayo ang naghilak…”, while JJ De Cern said “kakusog sa hilak, hagulgul man.”

(One Jan Jan L. Quiachon commented by saying: “How many days have you observed this, sir? It seems like it’s inside your room … because if it’s outside or on the other rooms then the sound of the crying would not be as clear … have you tried looking at the window, perhaps there’s another hospital nearby … the sound of the woman crying can really be clearly heard …, while JJ De Cern said “the sound of the crying woman can be heard clearly, it seems like she is wailing.)

