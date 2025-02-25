DTCC snags 10 golds in PH Superstars & DSA Open Asian C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) once again proved why they’re one of the country’s top dancesport teams after securing an impressive haul of 10 gold medals in the recently concluded Philippine Superstars & DSA Open Asian Championship 2025, held from February 21 to 23 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The veteran-laden DTCC squad, composed of bemedaled pairs and Southeast Asian (SEA) Games medalists, capped its three-day campaign with a remarkable tally of 10 golds, seven silvers, and five bronze medals.

Spearheading the team’s stellar performance were 2019 SEA Games gold medalists Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda, who dominated the competition by clinching two gold medals in the Amateur Latin and DSA Adult-A Latin categories.

John Andrew Codillo and Ran Marie Princess Bantoy also delivered a double-gold performance after ruling two divisions in the Youth D class.

DTCC founder Eleanor Hayco, alongside Lloyd Bartolini, added to the team’s golden run by topping the Combined Age 100 Latin category. Hayco bagged another gold medal with partner Anselmo Estillore Jr. in the Senior 1A Latin class.

The rest of DTCC’s gold medalists included Shardie Abellana and Marjorie Abellana in the Amateur Rising Star Latin category, Lark Jabonero and Justhel Kate Monteron in the Senior 1C Latin division, Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton in the Senior 1C Standard event, and Christopher David Allega and Chelsea Jen Siarza in the Junior C Latin category.

With another dominant showing on the national stage, DTCC continues to showcase Cebu’s excellence in dancesport, cementing its reputation as a powerhouse in this sport.

