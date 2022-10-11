Baron Geisler film Doll House tops Netflix PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Actor Baron Geisler is still over the moon days after the successful premiere of his latest movie, Doll House, on Netflix.

Doll House was released on the web streaming service on October 7, 2022.

Two days later, it topped Netflix Philippines’ Top 10 movies, and continues to reign as of October 11.

The film’s director, Marla Ancheta, also shared on social media that it was included in the Top 10 Movies for Netflix’s servers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Bahrain.

Geisler, in turn, penned a heartwarming message thanking those who supported and praised the film. He also shared Doll House’s success with his co-star, child actress Althea Ruedas.

“We did it Yumi!! Di ka man pumasa sa audition, pumasa naman tayo sa puso ng mga kababayan natin worldwide. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat at dahil po sa inyo ay nag #1 po kami sa Netflix at nag trending pa ang #DOLLHOUSE. To God be the glory, honor and praise!!” Baron wrote on his official Facebook account.

Doll House’s premise involves a rock band singer (Geisler) who tries to rekindle the relationship with his long-lost daughter (Ruedas). /rcg

