‘Mighty Moira’ leads Cebu’s charge in Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Moira Frances Erediano of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu led the Cebuanos in the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint, Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Davao City.

The 14-year-old member of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group – Go For Gold (TLTG-GFG) known in the team as “Mighty Moira,” took the female title with a time of one hour, nine minutes and 34 seconds (1:09:34).

The TLTG-GFG is a Talisay City, Cebu-based triathlon group under head coach Roland “Andoy” Remolino.

Trailing her at second place was TLTG-GFG teammate Nicole Marie del Rosario, who breasted the tape at 1:18:32.

The male members of TLTG-GFG were not to be left out as they also had a 2-3 finish in the male division.

Renz Wynn Corbin came in at second place with a time of 1:05:36 while teammate Charles Jeremiah Lipura completed the top 3 after clocking 1:06:51.

The Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint is a side event of the Penong’s 5150, Sunrise Events Inc.’s version of a standard distance triathlon race.

However, instead of a swim-bike-run race, Sunrise had to modify and make it a duathlon race after a water testing of the swim venue showed that the “water was not suitable for recreational use.”

Thus, the 5150 became a 2.5 kilometer run, 40 kilometers of biking capped with another 10 kilometers of running.

The GFG Sunrise Sprint, on the other hand, became a 1.5 kilometer run, 20 kilometers of biking and ended with another 5 kilometer run.

Cebuanos also made waves in the Asian Elite category of the 5150 with Jorry Ycong of the Cebu City Rider Omega Triathlon Team finishing third with his time of 1:53:36.

TLTG-GFG’s Andrew Kim Remolino placed sixth with a time of 1:58:28.

Other members of the TLTG-GFG who made it to the podium were Xean Sennheizer Salvador, who took the 15-19 Boys title; Alex Niño Silverio, who ruled the

25-29 Standard; Denver Dayonot, who topped the

15-19 Standard; Alfred Latrell Pacabis, who finished second in the overall male standard; and Rue Reinhardt Panibon, who reigned in the 25-29 Standard Female. /bmjo