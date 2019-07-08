Bernal wants ‘hopeful, grand’ Sona contrary to last year’s House coup

MANILA, Philippines — Romantic comedy director Joyce Bernal wants President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) to appear “hopeful” and “grand” contrary to last year’s “shocking” and “gloomy” atmosphere.

“Sana malaki ‘yung difference kasi I want it hopeful, and good, ‘yung parang masaya na kasi ‘yung last year ano’ng nangyari… sana parang i-set mo ‘yung mood ng lahat ng tao rito na ‘huy ‘wag na kayong mag-away, mga bashers!’” Bernal said in an interview on the sidelines of her walkthrough in the House plenary on Monday.

The unexpected change of House leadership stole the spotlight from the President during the Sona 2018, which Bernal also directed. Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ousted Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez in a sordid coup that delayed Duterte’s speech for over an hour.

The film and television director also bared she would be directing this year’s July 22 Sona for free similar to last year. She said this is a small help compared to the tiresome day that awaits Duterte.

“Parang dapat lahat tayo pro bono for the Philippines… Napakaliit ng gagawin ko na tulong sa Presidente. Siya yata ‘yung pinakapagod sa ating lahat dito. Konting-konti lang ‘tong tulong na ‘to,” she said.

Budget

The director meanwhile refused to divulge the budget for the 2018 and 2019 Sona.

“Last year hindi na po namin kinwenta. ‘Wag nyo na pong i-quantify in money because money is nothing. I-quantify nyo na lang po sa mangyayari at makikita,” Bernal said. (Editor: Julie Espinosa)