Girasol tows Cordials past Bohol Panthers

Cebu City, Philippines—Johnrey Girasol had a spectacular game to lift the Cordials past the Bohol Panthers, 79-53, in the Southside Basketball League Season 3 last weekend at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.

Girasol scored 38 points, hauled down 11 rebounds and dished out four assists to help his team author the lopsided victory.

In other matches, big man Dave Cabanilla registered 24 points to carry the Assassins past the Conquerors, 103-86.

Uking delos Santos also pumped in 18 points to help the Sheinkish win over the Warlords, 80-71.

John Paul Dugenio scored a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Matadors eke past the Happy Valley Walkers, 81-77, while the Guardians won over the SMC Eagles, 74-65, led by Kher Guanzon’s 20 points and three steals.

The MAC All Stars also prevailed, thanks to the near triple-double performance of Calvin Arcelo who had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Irish Stallions were also winners over the weekend as they defeated the El Patron, 47-45, behind the 17 points of Christian Floyd Taboada.

The Hoops Junkies also prevailed over the Pirata, 78-73, as JJ Vestra exploded for 26 points. Benjamin Cantal also put up a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds to help Nala win over the Musangs, 90-76. /bmjo