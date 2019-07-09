Cosap mulls creation of Metro Cebu Anti-Drug Abuse Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office for Substance and Abuse Prevention (Cosap) is planning to spearhead the creation of the Metro Cebu Anti-Drug Abuse Council that will be composed of the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

Jonah John Rodriguez, newly-installed Cosap chief, made this announcement during the 888 News Forum on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Rodriguez said the anti-drug abuse council will help Cosap coordinate with other cities so they can collaborate in activities and efforts to curb the illegal drug problem.

“This will be a big help to those people who need assistance in their drug addiction,” said Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez said Cosap will be conducting drug tests to Cebu City Hall employees, city officials, barangay officials and barangay workers.

Rodriguez told reporters that they are already prioritizing the purchase of drug testing kits.

“We are mandated by City Ordinance 1829 to conduct drug tests on our employees,” said Rodriguez.

If a government employee is found positive of using illegal drugs, Rodriguez said the employee will undergo due process but will most likely be terminated.

All hope is not lost on erring employees though because Rodriguez said they will be taken under the wing of the “We Care” program to undergo rehabilitation. / celr