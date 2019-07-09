Cebu’s Nica Garces bags silver in Korea Open Taekwondo Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana Nica Garces clinched a silver medal in the Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Korea.

The 20-year-old Garces bagged the silver via the sparring event in the fin weight category.

Garces competed in Korea as a member of Team Pilipinas.

She’s now studying at the National University (NU) but she is a product of the University of Cebu (UC) secondary taekwondo team under Michael Realista.

She was Cebu’s darling in sparring events in her secondary years./ bmjo