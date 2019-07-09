Cebu’s Nica Garces bags silver in Korea Open Taekwondo Championships
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana Nica Garces clinched a silver medal in the Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Korea.
The 20-year-old Garces bagged the silver via the sparring event in the fin weight category.
Garces competed in Korea as a member of Team Pilipinas.
She’s now studying at the National University (NU) but she is a product of the University of Cebu (UC) secondary taekwondo team under Michael Realista.
She was Cebu’s darling in sparring events in her secondary years./ bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.