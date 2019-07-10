CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UC versus USJ-R

By Gerard Vincent Francisco |July 10,2019 - 05:59 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–Check out the scenes from an elimination round game between the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters thwarted the Jaguars, 95-81. 

UC’s foreign player Tosh Sesay goes up for a layup against the USJ-R defense. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

UC’s Tristan Albina goes up for a fade-away jumper against the USJ-R. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

John Calvin Jabello of UC barrels through the defense of USJ-R’s Renz Solomon. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

USJ-R’s Arnold Azangue finds himself trapped by the UC defense. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

Juan Miguel Gastador of USJ-R puts up a shot over a UC defender. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

USJ-R’s John Khirk Gonzaga shoots a jumper over Tosh Sesay of UC. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

 

