Duterte meets with MNLF founder Misuari

MANILA, Philippines – For the third time this year, President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday met with Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari in Malacañang.

Joining Duterte in the meeting were former presidential aide and now Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol.

Piñol is being eyed by Duterte to be his “point man” in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which was a product of the peace agreement between the government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Details of the meeting have yet to be released as of posting time.

Duterte and the MNLF leader previously met on February 25 and March 19.

Duterte recently said he was in a “hurry” to strike an agreement with Misuari who had warned him of war if federalism is not adopted. (Editor: Gilbert S. Gaviola)