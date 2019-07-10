One month after robbery, still no progress in KAPA Compostela case

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It has been a month since the arson and robbery of Kapa-Community Ministry International in Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town but police still have no leads about the identify of suspects and the total amount of money stolen from the vault.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Staff Sergeant Robert Escobia of Compostela Police said they are having a hard time identifying the suspects especially since the incident happened at dawn.

Escobia said no clear testimonies were given by witnesses that would lead to the definite identification of the armed men, who forced their entry through the main door of the building.

Escobia said the 21 Kapa workers in Kapa, who were the initial sources of information, cannot give a uniform estimate of how much money was stolen.

He said some workers declared the vault contained P24 million while some claimed it was P28 million.

Aside from the wavering statements of the employees, Escobia said Christopher Abad, the manager of Kapa Compostela, did not show up at the station to give his statement.

The robbery and burning of the Kapa building in Compostela happened after the announcement of President Rodrigo Duterte to shut down KAPA Ministry Community International, a religious company based in Surigao del Sur, if proven that their operation is a scam. / celr