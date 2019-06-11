KAPA manager told to show up, issue statement on Compostela raid

COMPOSTELA, Cebu, Philippines —- The manger of KAPA Community Ministry International Inc. of Compostela town in northern Cebu should show up and issue a statement about the robbery and arson incident on June 8 in their compound.

Police Captain Ian Macatangay said this as the police refused to give an estimate of how much cash was inside the vault taken by the robbers.

“Dili man sad ta pwede nga mag tumo tumo kon pila gyud ang nawala basin unya og masayop ta unya malahi ang ilang pag sumada, kita maoy mahimong maot na hinoon,” Macatangay said.

(We cannot just give an estimate on how much cash was inside the vault because this may not be the amount of cash inside the vault and that would put us on the spot.)

Macatangay said that Christopher Abad, KAPA manager, should also issue a statement with regard to the robbery to help them on their investigation of the case.

He said that if Abad would not show up then they would be forced to build their case based on the testimonies of the 21 KAPA workers, whose belongings were stolen by the armed robbers.

However, earlier, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said that the robbery and arson was an inside job.

Sinas cited that there would have to be somebody from the inside who guided the robbers on where the vaults were situated in the office.

He said that the 21 KAPA workers would be persons of interest and they would have to be interrogated to find out if they had no hand in the robbery.

Aside from that, the authorities also served a search warrant at the KAPA compound in Compostela town and confiscated documents in the third building in the compound that was not burned down.

The robbery also happened after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he would want KAPA Community Ministry International to be investigated and to be shut down if found that its operations was a scam.

Meanwhile, Macatangay said that the proposal to create a Special Investigation Task Group to focus on investigating the robbery had not yet been approved or started.

Macatangay said that he also did not know if the one who would led the SITG if this would be formed would be the Consolacion Police Station or the Cebu Provincial Police Office./dbs