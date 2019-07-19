Police arrest unemployed man with 340K worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An unemployed man was collared by police past 10 p.m. on Thursday night, July 18, after he was found in possession of 50 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) in Barangay Suba.

Chris John Daymiel, 23, was arrested only a few meters from his residence with packets of illegal drugs with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P340,000.

Damiel is a a resident of E. Borres street in Barangay Suba and was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit of San Nicolas Police.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Alborta, commander of San Nicolas Police, said Damiel has been under surveillance and was monitored by authorities for selling illegal drugs for two weeks.

Apart from Damiel, 14 other drug personalities were also arrested in separate buy-and-bust drug operations from July 18 midnight to July 19 midnight. / celr