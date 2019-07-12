CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UV vs. USJ-R (juniors)
Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers finished the elimination round on a high note, winning over the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars, 72 -70, on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Here are some photos during the intense high school matchup:
