CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UV vs. USJ-R (juniors)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 12,2019 - 11:07 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers finished the elimination round on a high note, winning over the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars, 72 -70, on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Read more: Sacayan sinks game-winning three as UV Baby Lancers sweep elimination round

Here are some photos during the intense high school matchup:

UV’s Albert Sacayan lofts up a floater over USJ-R’s Santos Go.

UV’s Albert Sacayan rises up for a jumper.

USJ – R’s Kevin Quibao drives along the baseline.

Dilcer Gaviola scores on a left-handed layup.

