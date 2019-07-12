Police arrest swindler in Barangay Guadalupe

Cebu City, Philippines–A person who pretended to be an employee of an electric utility here was arrested by the police on Friday morning, July 12, 2019, in Barangay Guadalupe.

Raymond Samson, 28, from Consolacion town, northern Cebu, was nabbed my police from the Guadalupe Police Station for swindling customers of the Visayan Electric Company (VECO).

Samson admitted to all the allegations when he was brought to the police station. He said he only did his illegal acts because he was struggling financially.

Watch his interview here:

Samson is currently detained at the Guadalupe Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Police arrested the suspect after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen, who happened to be a victim of Samson’s illegal act.

Based on initial investigation, Samson has been going around the houses of the city for a round a year now, inspecting household electric meters and suggesting the need to change to new meters and offer his services for a certain fee that ranges up to P5,000. When he receives the money, Samson disappears, leaving behind the dismantled electrical meters.

According to Ramonito Omboy, VECO revenue protection manager, the suspect has been under their watch for almost a year now due to complaints received by their office.

“Daghan nagyud ni syag nabiktima, sukad pa ni sya sa niaging tuig,” said Omboy. (He has victimised a number of clients since last year.)

Omboy, meanwhile, reminded the public to be vigilant on cases like this. He said VECO personnel do not ask costumers for payment since all payment transactions should only be done in their service centres. /bmjo