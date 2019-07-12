Getting started on your dream home

In today’s modern and fast-paced world, many Cebuanos are considering the idea of renting a house or condominium unit to accommodate their busy lifestyle.

But while renting a place is a practical option, homeownership is another choice that reaps more benefits in the long run.

Investing in a house is the most expensive thing you’ll make in your life and starting as early as possible is a wise move when you want to settle on your own or with your own family.

One of the reasons why purchasing a house is better than leasing is the guarantee of a safe and secure neighborhood to live in because it brings a greater sense of privacy.

Having your personal space lessens stress and offers peace of mind because you can enjoy living without any restrictions.

If you’re a first-time home buyer, chances are, you’re having mixed emotions on how to go about purchasing a home.

The thought can bring a lot of excitement, but at the same time, can also cause jitters because a home is a huge investment.

Here are some common mistakes you should avoid when buying your first house.

1. Don’t buy without knowing what you really need

Some first-time buyers are easily persuaded by advertisements. While these may seem enticing, buyers must know first what they need: a lot, a house and lot, or a townhouse?

If you’re planning to start a family, you might think things twice before buying based on your impulse because the right choice depends on your family’s concerns. Remember each decision will have an impact on you and your family’s future.

2. Don’t allow yourself to be pressured into buying.

With so many sales agents and companies offering a wide array of choices, it is clearly a buyer’s market that is prevailing in the property industry.

This means that first-time home buyers can study the options in the market and see which one would serve their best interest.

Given the stiff competition among real estate companies. It is also understandable that some agents tend to be too aggressive and persistent in closing a prospective deal.

Don’t allow the pressure to influence your decision and trust only reliable companies in the market.

3. Don’t just look at the brochures and flyers. Check the property

While brochures and other sales materials are attractive, nothing beats checking the actual site of the property.

While doing so, home buyers should observe and ask agents for facts that may help them in making a good decision including model units.

Some questions worth asking include: traffic condition, proximity to schools, markets, hospital, malls and banks; development timeframe (if the project is not yet completed); and availability of water, and other facilities to name a few.

Real estate developers encourage buyers to visit its model units to help them visualize how their future home could look like.

If there are already existing homeowners in the subdivision or condo, it pays to interview one or two residents and ask about their experience. This would give buyers first-hand feedback about the place they would be buying into.

With Amoa, experience the benefit of living away from the pressures of the city life while basking in nature. Future homeowners of this premium property development located in Compostela town can look forward to enjoying a piece of their own eden in a 6-hectare residential subdivision in barangay Tamiao, Compostela Cebu.

Developed by AboitizLand, the project offers prospective residents the opportunity to own a home in a vibrant, uncrowded area in the north of Cebu Province.

The design of the residences takes from the unique architecture of traditional and colonial Filipino houses.

Almost half of Amoa is dedicated to open spaces, and it’s this aspect that especially differentiates this master-planned residential community from other developments.

Come home to Amoa, where more is ours. Find out more about this project by visiting http://www.amoacebu.com.ph and www.aboitizland.com or like them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/amoaofficial.

ABOUT ABOITIZLAND

AboitizLand, Inc., an affiliate of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. counts more than 20 years of

leadership in the real estate industry.

The company is driven to develop innovative, deliberately planned, and purposely designed

communities anchored to its promise of creating better ways to live.

Born in Cebu and intent to further go national, AboitizLand Corporate Headquarters is now

located in Manila.