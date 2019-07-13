Cebu’s malls, famous sites in fan-made anime video

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Juan Paasa’s Summoning Eru song continues to gain attention especially among Cebuano fans who love anime.

Just recently, a fan-made video was posted on Facebook, which highlighted Cebu’s malls and famous places while the Summoning Eru, a Bisaya song sang in the way Japanese anime soundtracks are performed is being played.

The Facebook profile of “Judd” shared a music video featuring the animated work of Paul Spencer Tradio, a 3D animator.

Tradio, 23 and Judd, 30, collaborated in putting together the music video.

The video runs for one minute and 50 seconds.

It has since gained attention online.

Judd, who credited Paul for most of the works, says he just wanted to share the talents of Cebuano artists like Paul and the band, Juan Paasa.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tradio says he is just a big fan of anime and decided to animate some places in Cebu to give it a new twist and excite anime fans like him.

“I made the animated art November of last year. I see that it is still used and still gets people’s attention, ” says Paul.

The short video of Paul’s artwork, Judd’s creative inputs, and Juan Paasa’s new song has already garnered 2,100 comments, 7,600 reactions and 12,000 shares. / celr