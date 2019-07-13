“No Helmet, No Driving” Policy: Tumulak holds dialog with habal-habal drivers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA), met with habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers earlier today, July 13, to explain the purpose of the implementation of the city’s “no helmet, no driving” policy.

The meeting was in compliance with the directive of Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. for CT-TODA to also hear driver’s concerns on the implementation of the traffic policy, said a Facebook post by the City of Talisay Public Information Office.

“Gani gihangyo sab ni Tumulak ang mga drivers nga kinahanglan presentabli gyud kon mamasahero,” the post said.

(Tumulak also asked the drivers to always look presentable when they transport their passengers.)

CT-TODA started implementation of the “no helmet, no driving” and the “left lane must turn left” policies on July 9 to bring order to city streets.

Traffic enforcers have issued more than 100 citation tickets to violators of the two traffic regulations, including a CT-TODA enforcer, who was photographed driving his service motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

While they implement the traffic regulations, Tumulak also continues to hold dialogs with different drivers groups including habal-habal drivers in the city.

The dialog he had with habal-habal drivers this morning was just the start of the series of dialogs that he will be holding in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tumulak also met on Friday, July 12, with vendors selling on the sidewalks of the Tabunok Public Market and under the flyover.

During their meeting, vendors agreed to refrain from obstructing the pedestrian walkway and to maintain the cleanliness of their vending sites.