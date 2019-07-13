‘New’ sports to be introduced to Cebu youth

CEBU CITY Philippines—At least two new sports will be introduced to the youth of Cebu.

Jessica Resch, president of Sangguniang Kabataan Federation (SKF) in Cebu City, promises to excite the youth with new sports to learn and love.

During the July 11 episode of CDNSportstalk, Resch shared that the SK has introduced new sports such as frisbee last summer.

“Since then, the SK is tasked to lobby for sports that is not very new to us but because there are a lot of new sports to introduce, it feels new to us (in Cebu), ” said Resch.

Resch said frisbee, which she plays, was made a debut in the lists of sports introduced to the youth last summer.

The results have been encouraging.

” We received positive feedback about it during the grassroots training program,” shares Resch.

Aside from frisbee, Resch, says tchoukball and flag football will be introduced to the youth of Cebu.

Resch said there will be no issues in looking for communities to help in introducing these sports.

“Daghan moduol mo ask nga pwde ba sila mo apil sad in introducing their sport like weightlifting and again tchoukball which is a unique sport but gamay ra ang nakahibaw, ” she said.

(Several people approached us offering to introduce their sports such as weightlifting and again tchoukball which is a unique sport that only a few know about.)

Resch also explained that looking for players will be the easiest part of this initiative because the youth are always excited to try and learn new things.

“It’s really nice that there are a lot of people from different sporting communities who tapped us in the sports commission. It’s also a privilege that we are given the task to lobby these sports, ” said Resch.

Resch is also inviting everyone to support the activities initiated by the SK Federation of Cebu City such as the upcoming International Youth Day on August 12, 2019. / celr