Mandaue Engineering Office starts to fill Tipolo fire site

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel from the Mandaue City Engineer’s Office (CEO) have started to fill with soil the low-lying portion of the fire site in Sitios Maharlika, Basubas and Espina in Barangay Tipolo.

“Subay kini sa saad sa Mayor nga abonohan nga libre ang luna kung diin mahinumdoman nato nga perte kining lupa-a ug pirme mabahaan sa panahon sa ting uwan,” said a Facebook post by the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO).

(This is in accordance with the promise of the mayor to fill the area that gets flooded when it rains.)

Read More: Cortes orders filling, reblocking of Tipolo fire site

The PIO’s post said that fire victims have long been suffering from flooding because of their location beside a creek.

“Dugay na kini nga problema sa mga lumulopyo sa lugar ug karon gihatagan gyud ug solusyon ni Mayor Jonas paagi sa libre nga pagpa abuno,’ said the PIO’s FB post.

(Flooding has long affected residents in the area that is why Mayor Jonas made sure to give them relief by availing of free filling materials (donated by Cebu contractors) for use at the fire site.)

More photos below from the Mandaue City Public Information Office: