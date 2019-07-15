Metrobank starts transformation to meet clients’ changing needs

CEBU CITY, Philippines–With the evolving needs of their customers, Metropolitan Banking Corp. is embarking on a transformation journey.

“As our customers become more sophisticated and their needs evolve, Metrobank seeks to move, change and grow together with our customer,” the bank said in a press statement.

Dennis Laurence Lu, head of Metrobank Area 3 (north Cebu and Palawan group), said the bank has seen a lot of development as their customers evolve.

“Today, we announce the start of the next stage of Metrobank’s transformation journey as we aim to deliver ‘Meaningful Banking’ for our customers,” Lu said on Monday, July 15.

He explained that Meaningful Banking is their re-commitment to consider their customers in everything that they do.

“Even if we are not yet able to serve them perfectly now, we commit to continuously improve so we can deliver Meaningful Banking every step of the way,” Lu said.

Metrobank First Vice President Lorna Tolentino maintained that Metrobank Foundation has long embraced meaningful banking in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

Tolentino said their CSR programs include grants for the delivery of social services to the poorest, marginalized and undeserved sectors.

The bank’s annual Mathematics Teachers Association of the Philippines (MTAP)-DepEd Math Challenge aims to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs who will be engines for innovation, wealth creation and sustainable economic development for communities, she added.

Recognizing that education is a key factor in poverty alleviation, the bank also set up a scholarship program for academically-gifted but financially challenged students./dcb