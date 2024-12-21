Fernando Agad: The next Cebuano Olympian in the making

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Known as a hotbed for world-class weightlifters, Cebu has once again unveiled a new talent destined for greatness.

Fernando Agad, a 22-year-old varsity athlete from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, recently captured the spotlight by clinching a bronze medal at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Manama, Bahrain.

Agad’s achievement in the highly competitive 55-kilogram Group A category speaks volumes of his exceptional potential.

The young weightlifter lifted a combined total of 263 kilograms—placing sixth in the snatch with a lift of 116 kgs and fourth in the clean and jerk with 147 kgs.

This remarkable performance not only secured him a spot among the world’s elite but also positioned him as one of Cebu’s brightest hopes for the future of Philippine weightlifting.

Though his rise on the world stage is impressive, Agad’s aspirations go far beyond medals.

PERSONAL GLORY

As an aspiring Olympian, he dreams of following in the footsteps of fellow Cebuano athletes like John Febuar Ceniza and Elreen Ando, both of whom have made their mark at the highest levels of international competition.

But for Agad, the journey is about more than just personal glory—it’s a quest to change his family’s future.

“I grew up in a family of eight siblings, and I know how hard life can be. I am proud that, through my allowances from the Philippine national weightlifting team under the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), I can now help my family,” Agad shared.

His recent success, though a proud moment, came as a surprise. Despite his immense talent, Agad had been absent from international competitions for nearly three years. Given his extended break from the global scene, Agad had no expectation of winning a medal.

“Wala ko magdahom maka bronze medal ko kay akong gi huna-huna ang personal record ra gyud nako kay layo kayo ko sa akong snatch. Pag ihap sa total, lipay kayo ko kay wala ko gadahom,” Agad said in an interview with CDN Digital.

(I never expected that I will win a bronze medal because all that I had in mind was to improve my personal record, especially my snatch. When they computed the total [score], I was very happy because I never expected to win.)

GRASSROOTS WEIGHTLIFTING

Agad’s talent was discovered through a grassroots weightlifting program led by Olympian trainers Christopher Bureros and Ramon Solis. Growing up in Barangay Carreta, the same neighborhood that nurtured the talents of Elreen Ando, Agad’s potential was recognized early.

He was inspired by his older brother, who first introduced him to the sport, and his natural talent soon turned into focused dedication.

Agad’s coaches have also expressed confidence in his bright future.

“Fernando has the heart of a champion,” said Christopher Bureros, one of the Olympian trainers who discovered Agad.

“His dedication and discipline are what set him apart. His performance at the World Championships is just the beginning.”

Ramon Solis, another key coach in Agad’s development, echoed Bureros’ comments.

“Fernando has always been a hardworking athlete, and his resilience has been evident throughout his training. He always make sure to spend his vacant time during school to train. Although his schedule is very hectic, I’m amazed of his dedication to spend time in training. This bronze medal is a reflection of his commitment, and we know there’s more to come from him in the future,” Solis said.

From training at the back of Cebu Coliseum’s weightlifting gym to now competing among the world’s best, Agad’s journey has been marked by an unrelenting desire to become great.

His recent bronze medal win is only the start of what promises to be a long and inspiring career in weightlifting.

