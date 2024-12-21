Archbishop Jose Palma: ‘Hope never disappoints’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma delivered a message of hope and peace during a media gathering on Saturday, December 21.

He reminded everyone that hope is a constant force that never fails, and affirmed the inherent worth of every individual, regardless of their circumstances.

In his address, Palma emphasized every individual’s unchanging worth, drawing an analogy to money to illustrate his point.

“Just like money, even if it is crumpled, dirty, or stepped on, its value remains unchanged. Similarly, no matter how forsaken or sinful we may feel, our value still endures,” Palma said.

The Archbishop’s words offers comfort to those who are facing challenges or feeling hopeless as he reminds everyone that no matter their mistakes or struggles, they remain valuable to God.

As Christmas approaches, Palma shared his heartfelt wish for a kind of peace that transcends fear and uncertainty.

“Given the situations in the world, may we experience peace in a way we have not experienced before. Meaning, without fear and without apprehensions, knowing that no matter what, God loves us,” he said.

Palma gave emphasis on the need to hold onto hope especially during tough times, describing it as a guiding light in moments of doubt or despair.

“Hope never disappoints,” he said.

The Archbishop ended his message with a call for unity and compassion. He also encouraged families and communities to spread hope and love, reminding everyone that peace starts within their hearts and homes.

