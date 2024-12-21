Carlo Demecillo falls short in Japan bout

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Carlo Demecillo absorbed a unanimous decision defeat in the hands of Japanese Fumiya Fuse on Friday night, December 20, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

All three judges saw Fuse dominating the eight-rounder non-title bout by scoring 79-72, 73-78, and 77-74, in a fierce back-and-forth battle that became the highlight of the boxing event promoted by Dangan Promotions.

The entire fight card featured nine bouts, including another Filipino, Bryan Bayogos who also lost to another Japanese, Reo Nishioka via a second round technical knockout (TKO).

READ: Carlo Demecillo heads to Tokyo for showdown with Fumiya Fuse

Despite the defeat, Demecillo, 28, of the Cebu-based Big Yellow Boxing Gym fought Fuse valiantly from start to finish, trading blows with the heavily-favored Japanese prospect.

The defeat prevented Demecillo to stage back-to-back wins following his win over Bayogos last August 30 in Polomolok, South Cotabato by technical decision.

READ: Demecillo fights again in Japan hoping to finally score a win

Demecillo who was accompanied by his trainer Christopher “Ping Ping” Tepora absorbed his 10th defeat with 18 wins, 10 knockouts, and two draws.

Meanwhile, Fuse, the former Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) bantamweight champion improved his record to 15 wins with four defeats and three knockouts. It was an excellent bounce back win for Fuse who lost to Riku Masuda last July at the same venue with his erstwhile title at stake.

Demecillo’s win spoiled Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s winning streak following their highly-successful promotional comeback, the “Bakbakan Uno” fight card in Mandaue City that saw all his stablemates in Rhonvex Capuloy, Reycar Auxilio, Arlando Senoc, Mark Anthony Sarino, and Emji Felicilda won their respective bouts in a sweep.

Capuloy, most particularly, won the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super featherweight title against Jason Tinampay in the main event.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP