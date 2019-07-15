SWU-Phinma, Batang Mandaragat log wins in CYBL U-18 division

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Baby Cobras and the Batang Mandaragat booked spots in the semifinals of the Under-18 division of the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) after they turned their respective opponents in the quarterfinals away last weekend at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

SWU-Phinma beat the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 75-63, while the Batang Mandaragat — a team composed of sons of seafarers — turned away Punta Princesa, 65-53.

SWU-Phinma’s Dezeo Villanueva sparked the Baby Cobras’ breakaway in the third canto where he canned three triples to turn a close 33-32 lead into a 60-52 advantage heading to the fourth. The Baby Cobras then held Ateneo de Cebu at bay until the final buzzer.

Speedy guard Kendall Limana led the way for SWU-Phinma as he scored 16 points while Villanueva added 13. Big man Charles Libatog came away with 12 markers.

In the other game, the Batang Mandaragat stumbled in the third canto but recovered in the fourth period to come away with the semis win over Punta Princesa. John Cacafranca paced the winning side with 15 points while James Llenes added 11.

They will next face the Sisters of Mary School-Boystown in the semis while SWU-Phinma takes on Mt. Olives School of the Philippines. /bmjo