Coach remembers wit, winner’s attitude of fallen player

Cebu City, Philippines—A player with a joker’s wit and a winner’s attitude.

This is how Consolacion Sarok Weavers head coach Paul Alelu Flores remembers his former player Niño Vin Clark Jugan, whose long-standing battle with a heart ailment came to a tragic end early morning of Monday, July 15, 2019.

Jugan was just 18 years old.

Jugan, a native of Consolcion town, northern Cebu, actually played in the last season of the 2019 Governor’s Cup basketball tournament but had to stop in April after he was diagnosed with an enlargement of the heart. He was confined to the hospital for quite some time until his passing on Monday.

“What I will remember most about Clark is that he would always be cracking jokes, whether during practice or in games. That was his way of helping his teammates relax and to tell us all to just enjoy the game,” said Flores, a former standout of Far Eastern University.

“I will also remember this one time when we were playing a team that was coached by the coach of his mother school, he really gave his all for the Saruk Weavers to give the team the victory.”

Flores also said that Jugan was simply a joy to have on his team.

“I’ve known Clark for just five months and during that span of time, I knew him to be a jolly person, God-fearing, down to earth and very respectful,” narrated Flores.

As a player, Flores described Jugan as someone who would give his all, regardless of his circumstances.

“He was always committed to the team, even if he didn’t feel well, he would still go to our practices. He had this winning attitude, which allowed him to give his best in every game. He had discipline and a willingness to learn the game of basketball,” said Flores. /bmjo