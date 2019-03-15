Loot turns to NBI to clear him of ‘false criticisms’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “It is his right.”

This was what Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) director, had to say to former Daanbantayan mayor Vicente Loot, when the latter sent a letter to National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) on Saturday, July 13, 2019, appealing for an independent investigation.

In the letter addressed to Tomas Enrile, NBI 7 director, Loot stated that he had been under false criticisms and a victim of disinformation that led President Rodrigo Duterte to believe them and so to clear things out he was seeking the help of NBI 7 to help him reveal the truth of the past and present.

A part of Loot’s letter read, “I am willing to face those charges if true, and will make myself available for interview or requests for information about my life and activities if it will help expedite your investigation.”

Prior to Loot’s letter, Sinas announced that he had asked his intelligence unit to monitor the whereabouts of Loot after allegedly receiving reports that Loot was allegedly back to doing illegal activities.

Loot has vehemently denied the issue of his alleged drug involvement since the announcement of President Duterte.

According to Sinas, they will just be observing Loot.

“Kung gusto niya sa NBI way problema sa amoa, kung di nia gusto pulis ang mag imbestiga way problema sa amoa (If he wants NBI to investigate, we don’t have any problem with that), ” said Sinas.

He also said that Loot’s move asking for and independent investigation was a way to find out the truth so they would not be against it./dbs