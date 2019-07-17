CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: USC versus CIT-U (college)

By Gerard Vincent Francisco |July 17,2019 - 08:10 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of San Carlos (USC) and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) clashed in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum with the Warriors winning by a mile.

Read more: USC Warriors stop two-game slide with win over CIT-U Wildcats

Here are some photos of the game:

CIT’s Jessie Escalona drives through the basket as he is pressured by USC’s Kurt Trangia | Gerard Francisco

USC’s Justin Langres shoots a three pointer over Mark Kong of the Wildcats | Gerard Francisco

CIT-U’s Jesse Aloro loses the ball as he drives for a basket against the USC Warriors. | Gerard Francisco

USC’s Froilan Mangubat chases the ball during a fast break | Gerard Francisco

CIT-U’s Eds Vallena throws up a three pointer over USC’s Froilan Mangubat. | Gerard Francisco

