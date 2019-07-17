New LPA to boost rains from habagat, ‘Falcon’

MANILA, Philippines — A new low pressure area west of the Philippines will further enhance the southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm “Falcon” (international name: Danas).

The LPA was last spotted 170 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Falcon was last observed 200 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph. It moved 20 kph west northwest.

Signal No. 2 remained hoisted over Apayao, Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands.

Ilocos Norte, Abra, Kalinga, Isabela, Mountain Province and Ifugao are under Signal No. 1.

Moderate to heavy rains are being experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Guimaras.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will continue over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, the rest of Visayas, and the rest of MIMAROPA. /je