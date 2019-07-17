Baron Geisler proposes to girlfriend in San Remigio

Cebu City, Philippines—Actor Baron Geisler has admitted even before that he is tying the knot with his girlfriend Jamie Evangelista.

But the “Ang Probinsyano” star made it official when he proposed to Evangelista on Sunday July 14, 2019, at the Maayo San Remigio in San Remigio town, northern Cebu.

This was confirmed by Alex Natividad, the marketing director of The Wedding Library after they shared the photos on their Facebook page on the evening of Tuesday, July 16.

“We had a two-day (July 13 and July 14) endorsement shoot there in Maayo San Remigio before the proposal happened,” Natividad told CDN Digital.

It also happened that the last day of their shoot was Evangelista’s birthday.

“Baron expressed his interest to make the engagement as official so he wanted to take the opportunity to propose to Jamie,” Natividad said.

After the shoot, their families then gathered at the venue where Geisler held a chocolate cake while singing a birthday song for Evangelista.

When Evangelista received the cake, Geisler then gave his message and started to kneel down for him to officially ask Evangelista’s hand.

“So it was Baron requested to propose and their families went there. Akala talaga ni Jamie na birthday surprise and shoot lang yun,” she added.

Geisler and Evangelista have been in a relationship since 2018.

The “Ang Probinsyano” actor has been in Cebu City after he had rehabilitation treatment and eventually opened a barbershop business. /bmjo