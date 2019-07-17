What is your favorite emoji?

Cebu City, Philippines— Can you imagine what it would be like sending messages and posting online without emojis?

That would just be plain boring!

Today, July 17, the online world is celebrating World Emoji Day.

In today’s time, seldom do we not send messages with emojis, may it be a sad one or a happy one.

Let’s see if these emojis are familiar to you.

💯– this emoji gives you that feeling that you have done something great. This emoji will make you take pride in what you have done or what you are about to do. Remember do all things with 100% of everything!

😭– when you had enough of everything, this is the emoji for you. This crying out loud emoji is best when someone asks you “how are you?” and when words can’t help, turn to this emoji. Keep in mind that this can mean you are hysterically crying or laughing out loud. Use this the way you want it!

❤– this doesn’t need more explaining. The heart emoji is your best friend when you feel loved, when you feel like being mushy and sweet. This is the perfect emoji for you to use to spread the love!

🙏– being thankful and praying for something best describes this emoji. This is mostly used by students praying for good grades or employees feeling thankful for a successful presentation in the office. Either way, this is one of the most positive emojis you can use.

😂 – lol, is shorter for laughing out loud, and this emoji is making it even shorter giving the same meaning. Face with tears streaming down your face will send you that tickling sensation of having to laugh so hard. This emoji sends good vibes all day long!

👍- let’s not forget this famous finger signaling approval and job well done!

Some use emojis as an alternative for words when they send messages to each other. Using emojis can also be a perfect way to send secret messages too!

Join in today’s celebration by using the hashtag #WorldEmojiDay in all your social media posts! /dbs