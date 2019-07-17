PB to resort owners: Follow easement rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Observe proper easement and remove structures encroaching on the 20-meter easement zone from the shores, which is considered ‘no build zones.’”

This is the Cebu provincial government’s call to resort owners as the Provincial Board expressed support in a resolution to the action of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) to go after establishments violating the easement rule.

Under the Water Code of the Philippines, any structure that is installed within 20 meters from the shoreline of a coastal community is considered illegal.

In the resolution, which was authored by sixth district Board Member Thadeo Jovito Ouano and passed on July 15, Ouano said notices of violation had been sent out by the DENR-7 to establishments in the town of Moalboal which were found out to have structures that fall within the 20-meter easement zone.

“Notices were already sent to these resorts and as a follow up, they (DENR) will be sending another notice with an expectation that resort owners will now comply with their order to follow the law regarding easement zones and remove the illegal structures that they have built,” the resolution read.

Ouano, vice chair on the Committee on Environmental Conservation and Natural Resources, said that the easement zones should be strictly upheld as a form of promoting sustainable use of the country’s resources.

Ouano added that local government units where establishments with encroaching structures operate should be held answerable for issueing clearances and permits that allow them to hold business./dbs