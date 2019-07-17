Kyle Echarri ranks third in Top Male Celebrities on Twitter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano actor and singer Kyle Echarri made it to Twitter Philippines’ list of Top Male Celebrities on Twitter from April to June 2019.

The 16-year-old singer and actor ranked third on the list, which was released by Twitter Philippines on July 16, Tuesday.

“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda consistently ranks first while teen actor, Donny Pangilinan, gets the second spot.

Completing the list are Charles Kieron, Alden Richards, Joshua Garcia, Bullet Dumas, Atom Araullo, Marlo Mortel, and TJ Monterde.

Echarri’s ranking has improved after earning the 10th spot from January to March 2019.

As of 3 a.m. on July 17, the Cebuano star has more than 189,000 followers on Twitter.

Echarri rose to fame when he joined “The Voice Kids” Season 2 in 2015 and was under the wing of Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo.

After making it to the Top 6 of the singing competition, Echarri continued to make a name in the industry as he is currently part of ABS-CBN’s top-rating afternoon show, “Kadenang Ginto.”

Read more: Actor, singer Echarri inks contract with Kapamilya Network

He plays Kristoff, the love interest of Cassie, a character portrayed by Francine Diaz.

Aside from Echarri and Diaz, “Kadenang Ginto” is also headlined by Beauty Gonzales, Dimples Romana, Andrea Brillantes, and Seth Fedelin./dbs