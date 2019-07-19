BOLJOON ACCIDENT UPDATE: List of casualties  

Cebu City, Philippines—Here’s the list of names of those who perished and those who were injured in the tragic accident in Boljoon town, southern Cebu on Friday morning, July 19, 2019.

Read more: 9 killed after student-loaded dump truck falls off cliff in Boljoon

The information is from the Boljoon Police Station’s spot report.

Deceased:

Jerome Niere (11 years old)

Mary Ann Filipino (12 years old)

Janna Delos Santos (12 years old)

Clint Isidore Dugang (10 years old)

Victoria, Gorozon (40 years old)

Jefferson Jorpo (11 years old)

Alexander Villanueva (20 years old)

Mark Loyd Mosqueda (12 years old)

Riza Mae Vinan (10 years old)

Injured:

Angel Ceciban (10 years old)

Elvie Jean Gorozon (9 years old)

Aga Oliveros (12 years old)

Reyan Jhade Bentazal (10 years old)

Lutchie May Romeo Rota (11 years old)

Roy Quadero Endrina (9 years old)

Alexes Mitch Alloso (10 years old)

Analyn Legarte (10 years old)

Mark Louie Culanag (10 years old)

Thea Joy Felipe (8 years old)

Bernie Niere (11 years old)

Roxan May Endrina (11 years old)

Chan Love Mie Endrina (27 years old)

Imee Clear Rivas (11 years old)

Annrose Niere (11 years old)

