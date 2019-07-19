Filipinos have ‘poor’ trust for China, ‘excellent’ for US — SWS survey

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos’ trust for China is now described as “poor,” while the United States gets “excellent,” the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey revealed Friday.

From -6 percent or “neutral” rating in March, Filipinos’ trust rating for China further dropped to -24 percent in June.

Meanwhile, Filipinos gave the US a +73 percent trust rating in the latest survey, an increase from +60 percent net rating during the previous survey.

The June survey showed that 51 percent of Filipinos have “little trust” in China, while 27 percent have “much trust” in China. The remaining 21 percent were undecided.

Meanwhile, 81 percent of Filipinos have “much trust” in the US, while eight percent have “little trust.” Eleven percent remained undecided.

The survey was conducted from June 22 to 26, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adult respondents (18 years old and above). /jpv