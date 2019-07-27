CHR laments PNP’s alleged failure to give records on war on drugs deaths

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) lamented on Friday the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) alleged failure to provide records of all cases regarding deaths from the government’s war on drugs.

“For the record, as early as 2016, CHR has sent formal letters to the (PNP) leadership, aside from public calls, reiterating our numerous requests to be provided with copies of the complete records of all cases being investigated by police in relation to the campaign against illegal drugs, especially those that resulted to deaths,” CHR spokesperson Attorney Jacqueline De Guia said in a statement.

“Up until this date, we have yet to receive the said case folders despite statements of openness to cooperate with CHR as the country’s independent national human rights institution,” De Guia added.

This, she said, amid statements casting doubt on CHR’s work, especially in the probe of deaths linked to the government’s anti-drug campaign.

Recently, PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde denied the CHR’s claims that the police have been “uncooperative” with the commission in terms of the PNP’s probes on war on drugs deaths.

The CHR, nevertheless, welcomed statements affirming the value of the agency, even calling it as “perfectly working.”

“We look forward to such affirmations translating to support during budget deliberations and in extending support to our work when it is time for us to demand greater truth and accountability for the allegations of human rights violations made against the Filipino people,” De Guia said. /muf