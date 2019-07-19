DTI-7 targets P40M sales for Sandugo trade expo

CEBU CITY — The Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) expects to generate P40 million sales at the upcoming Sandugo Trade Expo to be held next week in Tagbilaran City.

Regional Director Aster Caberte said last year’s expo generated P33 million sales for 170 exhibitors.

Around 200 exhibitors from Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon would participate in the event to be held from July 24-28 at the Island City Mall, Caberte said.

The exhibitors will include beneficiaries of the One Town One Product (OTOP) and Kapatid Mentor Micro Entrepreneurs (KMME) programs of DTI.

The OTOP program provides assistance to champion products using indigenous raw materials and local skills and talents in each town.

On the other hand, KMME program aims to advance micro, small and medium enterprises and improve their ability to become more competitive.

The other activities scheduled for this year’s expo are coffee cupping, KMME graduation ceremony on July 26 and the awarding of best performing exhibitors and products on July 28.

Dubbed as ‘Beyond Expectations @32,’ the Sandugo Trade Expo would also feature a special setting for chocolate/tablea makers in Bohol.

Another special setting is also readied for wearable and homestyle manufacturers in Central Visayas.

The expo is expected to attract national and international buyers./dbs