Video editor transforms Dumaguete night sky into ‘Stranger Things’ scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Fans of the Netflix original series, Stranger Things, could not hide their excitement as the third season opened on July 4, 2019.

Many turned to social media to express their glee over the release of this newest season.

A video editor from Dumaguete City is one fan, who took his fascination of the series to a different level.

Nope, he didn’t create a fan art or a poster.

Instead, Bong Flordeliza II, 40, used his creative and technical skills to transform Dumaguete’s night sky to a scene that can very well be included in his favorite show.

“I made it because I’m a fan of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. Actually, I shot the original video for that specific purpose. The original video was shot last year but I decided to put it out last July 16 because of my friends, ” Flordeliza tells CDN Digital.

The video only runs for 39 seconds.

DEMOGORGON IN DUMAGUETE A DEMOGORGON IN DUMAGUETE? Stranger Things fan Bong Flordeliza from Dumaguete City shared this video that he shot and edited to make it look like scene from the popular Netflix hit series Stranger Things. 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年7月19日周五

It shows different lightning colors which are perfectly in-sync with the theme song of the series.

Colors such as pink and white were manipulated to serve as the lightning, which gives a whole new look to what used to be the normal night sky of Dumaguete City.

The dark colors coupled with the dramatic sound of the video are enough to give the viewers goosebumps and the excitement to binge-watch on the series.

Flordeliza says the video was shot last year but he only decided to release the video in time for the release of the new season.

As of 1:33 p.m. of July 20, the 39-second video already reached 230 comments, 1,600 shares, and 1,500 reactions. / celr