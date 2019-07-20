Bonzai, products handcrafted by persons deprived of liberty on display in mall bazaar

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bonzai plants, bags and other handcrafted products that were produced by persons deprived of liberty are now on display in a mall in Mandaue City.

Proceeds from the sales of these products will go to the families of persons deprived of their liberty, help support the college education of students supported by the Caritas Segunda Mana and uplift the lives of poor communities that are in partnership with Caritas margins.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in partnership with Metro Supermarket Mandaue opened the Metro Community Bazaar early this month to provide a display area for said products. The opening of the bazaar is also part of Metro Retail Stores Inc.’s National Corporate Social Responsibility month celebration.

These handcrafted, hope-filled items will be available at the bazaar from July 1 to 31.