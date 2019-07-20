UC Webmasters on track for top two finish after mauling CIT-U Wildcats

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Joemangs Surplus-UC Webmasters pushed their winning streak in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup to four games after they crushed the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, 87-65,on Saturday, July 20, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win gave UC a 7-3 win-loss record with just two more games remaining in the double round robin eliminations. The Webmasters are pursuing a top two finish that would give them a twice to beat advantage in the semifinals.

Tosh Sesay led UC in scoring wirh 19 points while Darrell Shane Menina added 17 of his own. Luigi Gabisan chipped in 14 markers while Rodel Gravera and Tristan Albina pitched in 11 points apiece.

Jesse Aloro led CIT-U with 20 points but the Wildcats’ losing slide continued. They are now sitting at 1-9. Didoy Proel scored 14 while John Jabonete tallied 12./dbs