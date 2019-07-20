Afternoon Delight at Seda Ayala Center Cebu 

Looking for a delightful way to recharge during a busy day?

Misto, Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s all- day dining outlet, is the perfect place to unwind with its tasteful interior plus an outdoor view of lush greens for that calm and relaxed vibe.

Relish in Misto’s recently launched Afternoon Delight offer!

The sophisticated yet casual afternoon high tea is available in two sets for interested diners, Western-style and a more home-grown spread.

Expect an array of sweets and creative treats with local twists at Misto for only Php399 – Php499 nett per set inclusive of assorted snacks and delicacies plus a pot of coffee or tea good for two persons.

Sweet delectable local treats like pork humba in pastry cup, pichi-pichi, maja mais, sapin-sapin, turon langka as well as Western favorites like scones, ham and cheese pinwheel sandwich and exquisite cakes are also included in the high tea. This splendid afternoon delight is available daily from 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM.

For table reservations, you may contact (032) 411 5800 or you may book online through https://sedaacceburestaurantreservations.questionpro.com/