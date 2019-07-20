10 persons hurt after 4 vehicle smashup involving a fire truck

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A firetruck went out of control in an intersection in uptown Cebu City, slammed into an SUV, causing it to crash into a motorcycle and another car at past 3 a.m. on July 20 at the corner of General Maxilom Avenue and Gorordo Avenue.

Ten people were slightly injured in the accident, which happened two hours after another multiple vehicle collision also in General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City claimed three lives and injured five others.

The firetruck of Barangay Parian was responding to a fire in Barangay Lahug at past 3 a.m. when the accident happened, said Police Master Sergeant Noel Belicario of the Abellana Police Precinct.

Belicario said the driver of the firetruck lost control of the vehicle as it crossed the intersection and hitting the Isuzu D-Max on the other side of the intersection causing it to hit a motorcycle which was waiting for the traffic light to turn green, and another car.

He said that four persons, who were inside the SUV including the driver, a rider of the motorcycle, four firefighters, who were riding the fire truck, and the driver of the car were slightly injured in the accident.

He said that if the driver of the fire truck would be proven guilty of causing the accident, he would be held liable for possible negligence. | dbs