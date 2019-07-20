P9.2M in property lost to Labogon fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P9 million worth of property went up in smoke when a fire hit the Tosing Compound Central in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City at past 4 p.m. on July 20.

Fire Officer Jonrey Olmillo of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Mandaue City said the fire destroyed a furniture shop, a residential apartment, a fiber glass manufacturing unit and a house in the compound.

Olmillo, fire investigator, said that the estimated damage to property was worth P9.2 million.

The Labogon fire happened at least 13 hours after a dawn fire destroyed at least 40 houses in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Olmillo said that they received the fire alarm at 4:30 p.m. The fire situation was raised to second alarm at 4:43 p.m.

He said that fire was put out at 6 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire.

He also said that they were still investigating the cause of the fire./dbs