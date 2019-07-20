Lahug fire victims’ concern on Sunday: Where to watch Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some fire victims of the dawn fire on July 20 in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City have at least set aside their worries of losing their homes and are focusing on a bigger concern for them: Where they can watch the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight on Sunday, July 21.

“Mao gani unta na amoa plano molantaw ra sa balay (That was supposed to be our plan to just watch it at home),” said Vicente Alinabon, 69, a resident of the area, who lost his home and belongings.

Alinabon would have wanted to watch the fight in the comfort of his own home but then with his house and television lost to the fire, he said he would have to be out the street to look for places where the fight would be streamed or shown.

He said he never did like viewing the fight in gymnasiums with other people or in barangay courts offering free streaming of the fight, but with his situation now he would have to go to these areas to watch the Pacquiao fight.

He, however, said he would just have perhaps watch the fight in a friend’s house just across the street together with other fire victims, who are Pacquiao fans.

Aside from Alinabon, another fire victim, Julius Sarosal, 45, also planned to go to a friend’s house to watch the Pacquiao fight.

Sarosal said hiis family planned to watch the fight in his in-laws house, but this was destroyed by the dawn fire that hit the sitio.

He said they would just perhaps go to a friend’s house to watch the fight.

He said despite losing most of his belongings to the fire, what was important to him and his family was that they all survived the fire.

And although they would have to watch the Pacquiao fight in a friend’s house, he said what was also important to him and his family was that they were glad to be given another chance to watch their Manny Pacquiao, their idol fight. \dbs