Cebuano singers bag medals for PH in World Championships of Performing Arts  

Cebu City, Philippines—Four Cebuano singers proved that they have world-class talents after winning in the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2019 in Long Beach, California held from July 12 to 21, 2019.

The four who bagged medals were Erneville Vinculado, Christian Cayobit, Vingenr Tan, and John Willace Tubalde.

Tubalde, a 26-year-old singer from Barili town, southern Cebu, bagged four gold medals as a participant in the vocalist for the Seniors Division.

He confirmed to CDN Digital that he won four gold medals for Contemporary, Opera, Rock, and World genres.

Tubalde also received two silver medals for Pop and Gospel genres, and a bronze medal for Broadway.

In a Facebook post, Tubalde said the win was for the Filipinos.

“Finally, I am proud to say to my family, friends, sponsors, supporters, and to the entire Filipino nation, PARA NI NINYO TANAN,” he captioned his photos.

Tubalde is not a newbie in terms of singing competitions.

He is the grand winner in the competitions like AwiTeofilo Song Festival 2017, OPM Pagcor Season 2 in Cebu in 2012 and Singing Beedioke Challenge Cebu 2014. He is also a runner-up in the Tawag ng Tanghalan sa BCLC 2019 and The Voice of Apas 2018.

Tan, a 40-year-old event singer and host from Barangay Inayawan, joined the Senior Male Vocals category or those who are 30 years old and above and bagged two golds for Opera and Performance in a Group Production, silver for Broadway, and a bronze for Latin.

“I feel ecstatic! I am thankful that God blessed me with this victory. I am not going home empty-handed,” he said.

His winning songs are “Stars” (from Les Miserables) for Opera, “When You Wish Upon A Star (Disney Midley) for Group Production, “Stars” (from Les Miserables) for Broadway, and “Livin Lavida Loca” (Ricky Martin) for Latin.

Tan hopes his achievement will make his family, friends, and the rest of the Filipinos proud.

“It is such an honor to represent the Philippines. It is a bigger honor to bring home medals for the country,” he said.

After WCOPA, Tan said he hopes to continue voice training and join theatrical productions.

Vinculado, meanwhile, brought home a silver medal from the Vocal Solo Category for senior division or contenders aged 30 years old and up.

“Wa gani ko katuo nga maka medal ko. I was surprised,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

(I could not believe that I won a medal. I was surprised.)

WCOPA is Vinculado’s first-ever competition. The 31-year-old accounting staff from Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City joined three genres under the Vocal Solo Category which are Contemporary, Gospel, and Rhythm and Blues.

She won the silver medal for the Contemporary genre, where she performed Fantasia’s “I Believe.” Vinculado also sang “Remember” (Lauren Daigle), and “Stand Up for Love” (Destiny’s Child) for Gospel and, Rhythm and Blues, respectively.

“Nindot kaayo pamation nga naa ka’y na contribute sa imong country,” she added.

(It is a good feeling that you contributed something good for your country.)

After WCOPA, she eyes joining “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” a singing competition in ABS-CBN’s noontime show, “It’s Showtime.”

Cayobit bagged two silver medals under Solo Vocal Category in the 24 to 29 years old division.

He joined three genres which were Contemporary, Opera, and World.

His winning songs are “Where do I Begin” by Andy Williams (Contemporary) and “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban (Opera).

“I did not expect to get the silver medals because other contestants were really good. I only expected just the bronze or nothing,” he said.

WCOPA is Cayobit’s first international competition.

He joined singing contests in Cebu like winning the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) Vocal Duet and Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) for the Regional Duet in 2012.

He was also part in big competitions in Cebu such as Sinulog Idol 2011, Cebu Pop Music Festival 2012 and 2014, and Huñino Songwriting Competition 2013 and 2014.

According to its official website, WCOPA is an annual event where singers, musicians, dancers, variety artists, actors and models from 60 countries will compete.

Now on its 23rd year, WCOPA is the “one-and-only, Olympic-style international meet for aspiring performers and entertainers is held annually in the “Hollywood” area, entertainment capital of the world.”

There are more than 100 performers from the Philippines who joined the WCOPA 2019.

The Philippine delegation is expected to be back in the country on Tuesday, July 30. /bmjo