Liloy: The three-year-old boy with a three o’clock prayer habit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is indeed a time for everything.

For this three-year-old boy, 3 p.m. means going down on his knees for the Three O’clock Prayer to the Divine Mercy.

Aloy Mago captured Rafa Tristan “Liloy” Abella Artajo kneeling down in front of the television as the Three O’clock Prayer to the Divine Mercy was played on screen.

The video was taken on July 15, 2019.

Mago, 21, says Liloy is from Barangay Matab-ang in Toledo City, Cebu.

Mago says he was visiting the family and was hanging out in the living room when the boy’s nanny told him that the child of the house is a good boy.

The nanny then pointed to Liloy, who was already kneeling down when Mago saw him.

“When I saw him, I was shocked. I saw him kneeling in front of the television to pray the Three O’clock Prayer,” he tells CDN Digital.

Mago learned that it has become Liloy’s habit to kneel down at 3 p.m. for the Divine Mercy prayer.

At 2 p.m. of July 23, Mago’s post has reached 7,430 reactions, 6,846 shares, and has received positive feedbacks from Filipino netizens. / celr