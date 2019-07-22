Hontiveros tells Duterte: Don’t turn Sona into ‘China’s educational channel’

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte should not turn his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) into “China’s educational channel,” opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros said Monday.

The senator said the President should show the Filipino people that he has a plan to secure the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity instead of just obeying China’s orders.

“The President must show us that he has an actual plan to secure our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity instead of sheepishly kowtowing to China’s dictates,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

“He must not turn his Sona into China’s educational channel,” she added.

The senator also said “it is time” that the President give the Filipino people the Sona they deserve.

“Three years of dancing around the truth is far too long. Three years of foul language, insulting women and inciting and glorifying violence is three years too many,” Hontiveros said.

“Empty rhetoric, fancy camera work and a symphony orchestra will not do,” she added.

Duterte should also explain his foreign policy and plans on how to address the “growing condemnation” of the international community on the country’s human rights situation, the senator said.

Hontiveros added that the President must “present his blueprint” for the country’s economy and political institutions in his last three years in office.

“He must give us real vision, not authoritarian aspirations concealed in charter change and/or a sham federalism in an effort to lift term limits and further consolidate political power,” she said.

“The Sona is not the President’s personal lecture to the Filipino people. It is President Duterte’s report to the people. The people don’t need a lecture, we demand truth and accountability,” Hontiveros added. /jpv