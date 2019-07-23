11 ‘communist’ rebels to be charged for ambush-slay of 4 cops in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines―At least 11 members of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, New People’s Army (NPA), will be facing multiple murder and robbery charges for the deaths of four policemen in Sitio Yamot, Barangay Mabato, Ayungon, Negros Oriental on July 18, 2019.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters that PRO-7 is preparing for the cases to be filed within this week against 11 identified members of CCP-NPA.

Sinas said these personalities are primarily responsible for the brutal killing of Police Corporal Relebert Beronio, Patrolman Raffy Callao, Patrolman Roel Cabellon and Patrolman Marquino De Leon.

One of the suspect was Victoriano Anadon, who was supposed to be the person the police was about to visit on July 18.

Sinas confirmed that Anadon’s brothers and nephew are members of the armed group, who were involved in an arson case of a mining company back in January 2019.

Sinas has not revealed the names of the other suspects as they are still gathering more evidence against them.

The four policemen were on board three motorcycles when they arrived in the area.

Unknown to them, members of the armed groups were waiting for them.

“Pag-adto nila dito, gikuyog dayun sila sa mga armado, gi-dis-armahan, gikulata, gi-torture (When they arrived there, they were immediately disarmed, beaten up and tortured),” said Sinas.

The suspects took the firearms and the personal belongings of the policemen.

Sinas said the policemen were ‘summarily executed’ in front of the residents in the area.

Although the there are initially 11 suspects to be charged, Sinas said there are 20 to 40 armed group members whom they will hold liable for the killings.

Sinas said PRO-7 is working with the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office and local government units to tail other members of the armed groups. / celr