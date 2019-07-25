SWU-Phinma vs. ARQ-UV today, July 25, for Cesafi Partner’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines―The action intensifies a little bit more in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, July 25, 2019, as the Southwestern University-Phinma tries to regain a hold of solo second place when they tangle with the unbeaten ARQ-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Tip off is at 5:30 p.m. with the Cobras, which recently fell to the University of Cebu Webmasters to drop to 8-3 (win-loss), trying to get back on the winning track in time for the semifinal round.

That round starts on Monday, July 29, with the top two finishers having a twice-to-beat advantage over the third and fourth seeds.

On the other hand, UV is trying to lock up the top seed with a win today, July 25.

Sporting an immaculate 10-0 card, the Green Lancers need only win one of their remaining two games to emerge as the top seed.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap at 7 p.m., the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos Warriors aim to seal the fourth seed and stamp the final semifinal ticket when they go up against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers.

The Warriors currently tote a 5-6 record and need to get a victory against the Panthers, which has yet to win a single game in the second round, in order to complete the Final Four cast.

Your Games Guide today, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum:

5:30 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. ARQ-UV

7 p.m. – Cebu Landmasters-USC vs. USPF

/ celr